Voltas sells 1.4 mn units of ACs in Jan-Aug this year; to expand retail footprint further

Helped by an increase in demand for cooling products due to the intense summer this year, Tata group firm Voltas has sold around 1.4 million units of residential air conditioners till August this year.

Voltas crossed this one-million-plus sales mark for the seventh consecutive year in a row, the company said in a statement.

The company sold close to 1.4 million AC units in the January to August period, amid an increase in demand for cooling products given the intense summer experienced across the country, coupled with the company's strong online and offline distribution network, it added.

''The brand is now gearing up to further expand its retail and distribution network, to cater to its ever-growing product portfolio, to get an additional edge over the competition,'' Voltas said.

The company has also registered over 100 percent growth in overall sales across all categories, as well as in AC sales, during the first quarter of the current fiscal, it said.

Voltas Beko, a 50:50 JV with Turkish appliances maker Arcelik, has registered high double-digit growth in the same period.

Earlier in July this year, Voltas said it had sold close to 1.2 million units of residential ACs in the first half of 2022, registering a 60 percent growth.

