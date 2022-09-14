No final decision made on China outbound investment mechanism, White House official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 19:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration has not yet made a final decision on a potential outbound investment mechanism regulating U.S. investments in China, White House national security official Peter Harrell said on Wednesday.
Harrell, speaking at an Atlantic Council event, stressed that any measure targeting such investments should be narrowly tailored to address gaps in existing U.S. authorities and specific national security risks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Atlantic Council
- U.S.
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19
First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound
Biden to ask Congress for approval of USD 1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan: Reports
Biden calls US vets before Afghan withdrawal anniversary
Biden heads to Pennsylvania to discuss combating gun violence