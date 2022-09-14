No final decision made on China outbound investment mechanism, White House official says

The Biden administration has not yet made a final decision on a potential outbound investment mechanism regulating U.S. investments in China, White House national security official Peter Harrell said on Wednesday.

Harrell, speaking at an Atlantic Council event, stressed that any measure targeting such investments should be narrowly tailored to address gaps in existing U.S. authorities and specific national security risks.

