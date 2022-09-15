Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine blocking ammonia exports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:32 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that pipeline exports of ammonia, a crucial component of fertilizer, had been blocked by Ukraine.
In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were "no obstacles" to ammonia exports from the Russian side.
