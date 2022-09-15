Ecom Express doubles parcel processing capacity to 6 mn per day

Logistics firm Ecom Express on Thursday said it has doubled its parcel processing capacity to 6-million per day by way of automation in most of its sort centres and also expanded its footprint to over 4-million sq ft of space across its network.

The company also said it is also hiring seasonal staff and onboarding gig-workers. These steps are aimed at managing the high demands of e-commerce shipping during the festive season, the company said.

''We are seeing tremendous growth in tier III and beyond markets and these have been at the forefront of e-commerce growth. In the past two years, we have witnessed the demand almost double with 80 per cent of our deliveries happening in tier III and beyond. ''We continue to build robust networks and infrastructure for supply chain solutions, as well as efficient delivery services,'' said T A Krishnan, Founder-CEO, Ecom Express.

The company sees a 35 per cent year-on-year jump from last year, it said and added that about 60-65 per cent of the hiring will take place in tier III/IV cities and remote parts of the country.

