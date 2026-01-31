Sunetra Pawar meets NCP leaders ahead of legislature party meeting
NCP working president Patel and the partys state chief Tatkare held parleys with Sunetra Pawar on the current political situation. The legislature party meeting will be held at 2 pm in the Vidhan Bhavan office, following which Sunetra Pawar is expected to take oath as the deputy chief minister.
NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare on Saturday met Sunetra Pawar at the official residence of her late husband Ajit Pawar here ahead of the legislature party meeting. NCP working president Patel and the party's state chief Tatkare held parleys with Sunetra Pawar on the current political situation. Ajit Pawar, who was deputy chief minister and finance minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati along with four others earlier this week. The legislature party meeting will be held at 2 pm in the Vidhan Bhavan office, following which Sunetra Pawar is expected to take oath as the deputy chief minister.
