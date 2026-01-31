Left Menu

Sunetra Pawar meets NCP leaders ahead of legislature party meeting

NCP working president Patel and the partys state chief Tatkare held parleys with Sunetra Pawar on the current political situation. The legislature party meeting will be held at 2 pm in the Vidhan Bhavan office, following which Sunetra Pawar is expected to take oath as the deputy chief minister.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 12:37 IST
Sunetra Pawar meets NCP leaders ahead of legislature party meeting
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare on Saturday met Sunetra Pawar at the official residence of her late husband Ajit Pawar here ahead of the legislature party meeting. NCP working president Patel and the party's state chief Tatkare held parleys with Sunetra Pawar on the current political situation. Ajit Pawar, who was deputy chief minister and finance minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati along with four others earlier this week. The legislature party meeting will be held at 2 pm in the Vidhan Bhavan office, following which Sunetra Pawar is expected to take oath as the deputy chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026