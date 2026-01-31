PM Modi to inaugurate civil enclave of Halwara airport on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the civil terminal of the Halwara airport in Punjab and name the Adampur airport after Sant Ravidas. ''On the auspicious occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas ji, the renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos,'' a statement from the PMO said. The prime minister will visit Adampur airport on Sunday where he will unveil its new name -- Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport. Further advancing aviation infrastructure in Punjab, the terminal building at Halwara airport will establish a new gateway for the state, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station. The previous airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircrafts, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircrafts. ''Aligned with prime minister's vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping,'' the PMO statement said. The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience, the statement said.

