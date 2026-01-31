Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate civil enclave of Halwara airport on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the civil terminal of the Halwara airport in Punjab and name the Adampur airport after Sant Ravidas. On the auspicious occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas ji, the renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire Indias social ethos, a statement from the PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 12:38 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate civil enclave of Halwara airport on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the civil terminal of the Halwara airport in Punjab and name the Adampur airport after Sant Ravidas. ''On the auspicious occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas ji, the renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos,'' a statement from the PMO said. The prime minister will visit Adampur airport on Sunday where he will unveil its new name -- Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport. Further advancing aviation infrastructure in Punjab, the terminal building at Halwara airport will establish a new gateway for the state, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station. The previous airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircrafts, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircrafts. ''Aligned with prime minister's vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping,'' the PMO statement said. The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026