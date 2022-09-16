Top industry leaders to adopt 10 pc of TB patients enrolled under Ni -Kashay 2.0

Healthcare industry body NATHEALTH on Friday said around 50 leaders from the sector have committed to adopting nearly 10 per cent of TB patients enrolled under the government's Ni-Kshay Mitra 2.0 initiative to eliminate the disease from the country by 2025.

A delegation of NATHEALTH member organisations comprising around 50 industry leaders met Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss ways to mobilise private healthcare sector for Ni-Kshay 2.0 and work towards government's end-TB goal 2025, NATHEALTH said in a statement.

The top industry leaders committed to adopting nearly 10 per cent of the enrolled population under Ni-Kshay Mitra 2.0, it added.

''NATHEALTH is strongly committed to India's innovative 'Adopt a TB Patient' initiative under the 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'. The aim is to ensure quality care, nutrition, medical services, technology and diagnostic support and mitigate the high burden of costs borne by patients and their families,'' NATHEALTH President Dr Shravan Subramanyam said.

The discussion with the minister focused on mobilising thousands of individuals from the sector to register as 'Ni-KShay Mitras' on the digital platform for community support, identifying mechanisms to deliver medicines and food baskets to beneficiaries and developing the IEC materials to raise awareness among beneficiaries, the statement said.

Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), India is targetting to eliminate TB from the country by 2025. As per government data, In 2021, India notified 21 lakh TB cases, successfully bridging the gaps between estimated number of cases and those that were recorded on the Ni-kshay portal previously.

According to the government, the recently launched Ni-kshay 2.0 portal is aimed to facilitate providing additional support to improve treatment outcome of TB patients, augmenting community involvement in meeting India's commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging corporate social responsibility (CSR) opportunities. PTI RKL MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)