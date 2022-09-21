JW MARRIOTT NEW DELHI AEROCITY FEATURED AMONGST CNBC's BEST ASIA-PACIFIC HOTELS FOR BUSINESS TRAVELERS 2022

JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has been featured amongst the Best Business Hotels in Delhi by the coveted CNBC Travel 'Best Hotels for Business Travel' across Asia Pacific 2022.

CNBC joined with the market and consumer data firm Statista to produce rankings of the 'Best Hotels for Business Travelers'. In total, CNBC analyzed more than 10,000 four- and five-star hotels in 117 locations to produce a list that corporate travelers can trust.

General Manager, Vipin Khattar said: ''We are thrilled to achieve this coveted recognition, which proves that through continuous innovation and great service we are delivering a memorable experience and exceeding our guests' expectations. This accomplishment is also a testament to the dedication and sincere care shown by our associates at our hotel, whose dedication to our customers is at the core of each visit. Our founder and mentor, Mr. John Willard Marriott Sr. have always maintained that our associates are our most important asset. Time and again, our associates live up to this enduring belief.'' To find out more, visit www.jwdelhi.com, or Facebook and Instagram.

About JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts expanded its luxury portfolio in India with the debut of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity on November 21, 2013. The hotel is a luxury destination in Aerocity which has 511 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, situated at a prime location adjacent to Central Delhi and Gurgaon, conveniently located at a 7 mins drive from Airport. The hotel offers an alluring array of five restaurants and lounges including K3 - New Delhi's Food Theatre, Akira Back, Playground, Delhi Baking Company and JW Lounge. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity features one of the city's largest meeting and conference facilities with over 30,000 sq. ft. of flexible convention spaces including a 12,000 sq. ft. pillar-less ballroom. The distinct features of the hotel also include 24 hours operational Quan Spa, an outdoor heated Swimming Pool and a modern Fitness Centre. To find out more, visit www.jwdelhi.com, or Facebook and Instagram.

