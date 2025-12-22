Audi Q8 Crash Chaos Disrupts Delhi's Service Road

An Audi Q8 car caused havoc as it rammed into several parked vehicles and a stationary truck on a Delhi service road, leaving its driver injured, authorities reported.

The crash occurred on the service road in the Okhla Industrial Area, prompting immediate police response to the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari stated that the luxury vehicle lost control, hitting three cars before colliding with the truck. Fortunately, no one else was injured as the impacted cars were unoccupied.

Eyewitness Ashutosh Kumar described the chaotic scene and speculated about potential causes like DUI or brake failure. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.