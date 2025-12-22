Left Menu

Audi Q8 Crash Chaos Disrupts Delhi's Service Road

An Audi Q8 crashed into multiple parked vehicles before colliding with a truck in Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area. The incident left the driver injured, but no other casualties were reported. The police are investigating the case to determine the cause of the accident.

Updated: 22-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:33 IST
  • India

An Audi Q8 car caused havoc as it rammed into several parked vehicles and a stationary truck on a Delhi service road, leaving its driver injured, authorities reported.

The crash occurred on the service road in the Okhla Industrial Area, prompting immediate police response to the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari stated that the luxury vehicle lost control, hitting three cars before colliding with the truck. Fortunately, no one else was injured as the impacted cars were unoccupied.

Eyewitness Ashutosh Kumar described the chaotic scene and speculated about potential causes like DUI or brake failure. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

