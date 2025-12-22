Left Menu

ADEPT 2026: Gateway to a Design Future at Anant National University

Anant National University announces ADEPT 2026, an online design entrance test. ADEPT is key for aspiring designers to join a university focused on nurturing global design leaders. The test is executed in multiple languages to ensure inclusivity and aligns with India's 'Design for India' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:31 IST
ADEPT 2026: Gateway to a Design Future at Anant National University
  • Country:
  • India

Anant National University has announced that the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT) will be conducted online on January 4, 2026. The test serves as the entry point for prospective designers to begin their academic journey at the institution, known for preparing future leaders in design. ADEPT's multi-language format underscores its commitment to inclusivity.

The university emphasizes its mission to offer exceptional design education through creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving, equipping students to meet an ever-changing world. As India pushes forward with its vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' design has become crucial to how societies operate and industries grow, embodying the 'Design for India' philosophy rooted in creativity and care.

For 2026, the ADEPT has been streamlined, merging a former two-step model into a single session to better assess students' creative capabilities. Eligible candidates, those who have completed Class 12 with at least 50% marks, must apply before January 1, 2026. Anant National University, recognized as a Centre of Excellence, continues to be a preferred choice for studies in design, architecture, and sustainability.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025