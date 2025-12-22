ADEPT 2026: Gateway to a Design Future at Anant National University

Anant National University has announced that the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT) will be conducted online on January 4, 2026. The test serves as the entry point for prospective designers to begin their academic journey at the institution, known for preparing future leaders in design. ADEPT's multi-language format underscores its commitment to inclusivity.

The university emphasizes its mission to offer exceptional design education through creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving, equipping students to meet an ever-changing world. As India pushes forward with its vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' design has become crucial to how societies operate and industries grow, embodying the 'Design for India' philosophy rooted in creativity and care.

For 2026, the ADEPT has been streamlined, merging a former two-step model into a single session to better assess students' creative capabilities. Eligible candidates, those who have completed Class 12 with at least 50% marks, must apply before January 1, 2026. Anant National University, recognized as a Centre of Excellence, continues to be a preferred choice for studies in design, architecture, and sustainability.