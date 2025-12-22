Left Menu

MGNREGS Under Siege: Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan Accuses Centre

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has accused the Centre of dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) through new legislative measures. She claims the reforms have weakened the scheme, causing a reduction in employment opportunities for the rural poor and shifting financial burdens to states.

In a bold statement, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan accused the Indian government of effectively dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) through sweeping legislative reforms.

Ranjan stated that the landmark employment programme was being undermined by turning a rights-based scheme into a centrally controlled system, which has led to budget cuts and a sharp decline in job opportunities.

She urged the government to reconsider these changes, saying they not only financially burden states but also diminish the role of local governance, posing a threat to the principles of federalism and rural welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

