Ghodawat Consumer awarded - Fastest growing FMCG Company of 2022

Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group recently was awarded 'Fastest growing FMCG company of 2022' at the Globoil India 2022. Globoil, is amongst the world's leading edible oil & agri-trade conference. GCL was conferred with this coveted title for its constant product innovation, customer-centricity, affordability and quality consumer products.

Since its inception in 2013, GCL's one-point focus has been to create a unique brand identity for itself. GCL started its journey by manufacturing edible oils. With increasing consumer acceptance, trust and notable success, the company was encouraged to expand and diversify its product portfolio to include Staples, Impulse, Beverages and Home and Personal care categories.

GCL's 'Star' brand atta, edible oil, flavoured milk, ghee, jaggery, pulses, rice, salt, sugar, snacks, assorted namkeen, and water are now household names in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Moreover, 'Ayurstar's' personal care products and the 'Klemax' range of homecare products also enjoy the patronage of millions of customers. Carbonated drink 'Fizzinga', fruit drink 'Frustar', and energy drink 'Rider' are among the top-selling products in the beverage category.

The company predominantly focuses on product innovation to ensure it delivers great value to its customers at an affordable price. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing setups make a wide range of products under the supervision of its adept team, following the most stringent manufacturing protocols.

Speaking on the occasion Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director - GCL says, ''It is an absolute honour to receive the 'Fastest growing FMCG Company of 2022' award by Globoil India. Our growth is a testament to the efforts and ingenuity of the entire GCL family. I am proud and thrilled to witness such a response and acceptance by our customers. Throughout its growth, GCL has remained true to its mission – to change and nurture the lives of consumers. Our goal is for the consumer to utilise at least one product from GCL throughout the day. That is why we have invested in modern infrastructure, high-quality packaging & raw materials, and a skilled team to deliver the best possible. With standards that match those of top MNC companies, we aim for consumers to switch to our healthier and higher-quality items by pricing our products cost-effectively.'' GCL recently touched a momentous milestone of INR 1,400 Crore revenue company in FY22 and is moving ahead with a renewed endeavour to cross revenue of INR 2,000 Crore by FY23.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

