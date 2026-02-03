'Design Led, Delivery Focused': Piramal Realty's New Campaign Redefines Real Estate

Piramal Realty, a prominent player in Mumbai's luxury real estate sector, has introduced a groundbreaking campaign titled 'Design Led, Delivery Focused.' This initiative is centered on the synergy between innovative design and disciplined delivery, portraying them as foundational elements of the brand's ethos.

The campaign showcases Piramal Realty's remarkable achievements in real estate, like India's second tallest residential tower at Piramal Aranya, Byculla, and panoramic views at Piramal Mahalaxmi. It highlights the successful execution of meaningful designs that provide functional living spaces that enhance residents' daily experiences.

The initiative distinguishes itself in the industry by concentrating on completed projects rather than future developments, reinforcing Piramal Realty's message of trust through proven, enduring designs. With over 4,200 homes delivered in the last two years, the campaign underscores the brand's commitment to excellence and reliability.

