'Design Led, Delivery Focused': Piramal Realty's New Campaign Redefines Real Estate
Piramal Realty, a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer, launched the 'Design Led, Delivery Focused' campaign, emphasizing smart designs and reliable execution. The initiative highlights notable projects across Mumbai, focusing on completed developments to build trust through proven excellence rather than promises.
- Country:
- India
Piramal Realty, a prominent player in Mumbai's luxury real estate sector, has introduced a groundbreaking campaign titled 'Design Led, Delivery Focused.' This initiative is centered on the synergy between innovative design and disciplined delivery, portraying them as foundational elements of the brand's ethos.
The campaign showcases Piramal Realty's remarkable achievements in real estate, like India's second tallest residential tower at Piramal Aranya, Byculla, and panoramic views at Piramal Mahalaxmi. It highlights the successful execution of meaningful designs that provide functional living spaces that enhance residents' daily experiences.
The initiative distinguishes itself in the industry by concentrating on completed projects rather than future developments, reinforcing Piramal Realty's message of trust through proven, enduring designs. With over 4,200 homes delivered in the last two years, the campaign underscores the brand's commitment to excellence and reliability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NBR Group's 'Soul of Seasons' Sets Luxury Benchmark in Bengaluru
Godrej Properties Achieves Massive Sales in South Mumbai Luxury Project
London's luxury One Hyde Park wins UK lawsuit over $48 million repair bill
Etihad Guest and The Postcard Hotel Launch Partnership to Reward Luxury Travel Across India Subcontinent
RPT--India's wealthy embrace a new luxury symbol: water