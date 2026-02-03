Left Menu

'Design Led, Delivery Focused': Piramal Realty's New Campaign Redefines Real Estate

Piramal Realty, a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer, launched the 'Design Led, Delivery Focused' campaign, emphasizing smart designs and reliable execution. The initiative highlights notable projects across Mumbai, focusing on completed developments to build trust through proven excellence rather than promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:16 IST
'Design Led, Delivery Focused': Piramal Realty's New Campaign Redefines Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Realty, a prominent player in Mumbai's luxury real estate sector, has introduced a groundbreaking campaign titled 'Design Led, Delivery Focused.' This initiative is centered on the synergy between innovative design and disciplined delivery, portraying them as foundational elements of the brand's ethos.

The campaign showcases Piramal Realty's remarkable achievements in real estate, like India's second tallest residential tower at Piramal Aranya, Byculla, and panoramic views at Piramal Mahalaxmi. It highlights the successful execution of meaningful designs that provide functional living spaces that enhance residents' daily experiences.

The initiative distinguishes itself in the industry by concentrating on completed projects rather than future developments, reinforcing Piramal Realty's message of trust through proven, enduring designs. With over 4,200 homes delivered in the last two years, the campaign underscores the brand's commitment to excellence and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026