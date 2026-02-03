Left Menu

TREVOC Group and Canonicus Capital Launch Rs 500 Crore Realty Initiative

TREVOC Group partners with Canonicus Capital to create a Rs 500 crore funding and execution platform for near-completion real estate projects in Delhi-NCR. The initiative focuses on on-ground execution and governance, with Canonicus Capital providing institutional capital support for structured and predictable delivery outcomes.

TREVOC Group has teamed up with Canonicus Capital to establish a substantial funding and execution venture worth Rs 500 crore for real estate projects nearing completion in Delhi-NCR.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, TREVOC Group will oversee the on-ground work, including construction management and governance, ensuring effective delivery timelines. Meanwhile, Canonicus Capital will offer structured institutional capital support to facilitate these endeavors.

The joint platform aims to integrate disciplined capital allocation with robust execution systems, expediting project closures and coordinating stakeholder efforts efficiently. This first phase sees Canonicus Capital pledging Rs 125 crore, with plans to expand to Rs 500 crore over the subsequent years.

