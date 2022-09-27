Coega to remain at forefront of infrastructure development by implementing projects

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has asserted that it strives to remain at the forefront of infrastructure development by implementing projects that facilitate economic growth, socio-economic development, and employment opportunities within communities.

This is the CDC has been appointed by the National Department of Health (NDoH) to act as an implementing agent for the carrying out of the department's infrastructure projects under the in-kind grant funding.

"At the request of the provincial Health Departments, the NDoH allocated budgets for the infrastructural upgrades towards the provincial attainment of National Health Insurance (NHI) compliant health facilities," the CDC said on Tuesday.

This is key as the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan identifies aggressive infrastructure investment and delivery as key priorities to enable an economic rebound and to build the economy of the future.

"Currently, two critical Eastern Cape health infrastructure projects are led by the CDC, with monitoring by the NDoH Project Management Office, with several projects planned for implementation during the 2022/23 financial year.

"These projects are Zithulele and Bambisana District Hospitals, where construction activities are currently underway. These public facilities are critical to the delivery of essential health services across their deeply rural districts, with infrastructure upgrades responsive to the clinical, social, and economic needs of the surrounding communities," the CDC said.

Located in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality, the Zithulele District Hospital is expected to create a total of 2 000 construction jobs, ensuring 1 000 employment opportunities for young people, 11 graduate internships, and 115 technical training opportunities.

These opportunities include set targets for youth, women and people living with disabilities.

"Furthermore, 805 people will be given opportunities for life skills training, with 70% of beneficiaries being from local communities and 30% of the construction award earmarked for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

"With a total construction award value of R515 million for Bambisana District Hospital Phase 1 in the OR Tambo District Municipality, the project anticipates the creation of 500 construction jobs, with a focus on generating at least 250 opportunities for young people, 50 women, 10 people living with disabilities as well as 11 internships," the CDC said.

Furthermore, 233 people will receive life skills training.

The Dihlabeng Regional Hospital in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality in the Free State has recently completed the enabling works phase of the overall revitalisation of the regional facility at a development cost of R31 million.

The procurement of a contractor for the second phase is currently underway, with an estimated construction cost in excess of R700 million.

The project is expected to generate a total of 1 042 construction jobs, with a particular emphasis of creating 521 jobs for young people, 104 for women, 10 employment opportunities for people living with physical disabilities, internship opportunities, 150 people given opportunities for technical training of labour and 205 people offered life skills training.

CDC Programme Director for the DoH portfolio, Gugulethu Moyo, said infrastructure enhancements are crucial to achieving improved health outcomes for communities; the overall improvement of the healthcare delivery system is central to the department's NHI agenda.

"The staff assigned to this portfolio of projects have honed pertinent skills and experience that they utilize in delivering outstanding, modern healthcare facilities to meet service delivery needs.

"The CDC DoH Infrastructure Programme is highly competent and fully resourced, which through project management services, facilitates the implementation of infrastructure projects for the benefit of its clients and recipient communities," Moyo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)