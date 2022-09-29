Sandeep Marwah honoured with Regal British Award in London

Left Menu

Dr Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios, with nine international records, honoured with the most prestigious REGAL BRITISH AWARD by World Humanitarian Drive at Royal Society of Arts London UK under the Chairmanship of Abdul Basit Syed and Patronship of RT Hon. Chris Philip Member of the British Parliament for his untiring contribution to the education, media, and entertainment industry.

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/GPRC): Dr Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios, with nine international records, honoured with the most prestigious REGAL BRITISH AWARD by World Humanitarian Drive at Royal Society of Arts London UK under the Chairmanship of Abdul Basit Syed and Patronship of RT Hon. Chris Philip Member of the British Parliament for his untiring contribution to the education, media, and entertainment industry. The award was presented by Anthony Carmona SC ORTT Former President of Trinidad and Tobago and Erna Hennicot Schoepges Former President of Luxembourg Parliament in a well-organised program which was attended by the dignities of more than forty countries across six continents representing different segments of professions and businesses.

Dr Marwah is the founder of Noida Film City now the fastest-growing film city in the World. He is the President of Marwah Studios and founder Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts. He is the producer of largest number of short films & teacher to more than 20,000 media professionals hailing from 145 countries. He also created a World Record during Commonwealth Games in Delhi. He is the Promoter of large number of festivals and organiser of 7500 events and has been able to attract 3 million people to film city under film and culture tourism. Sandeep Marwah has been nominated by 67 countries of the World as their cultural Ambassador including Chair for Indo UK Film and Cultural Forum. Earlier he has been titled as 'Champion of Wales' by Wales Government.

World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) is an International NGO with operations in 12 countries, founded in Croydon, U.K. by British Indian Global Peace activist, Entrepreneur, Writer, Dr Abdul Basit Syed. The primary vision of WHD is to promote Peace, Education and Trade Harmony initiatives globally. WHD programs, events, initiatives are focused especially in the upliftment of women, youth, most vulnerable and the minority population. "WHD" has made considerable strides to achieve the goal by collaborating with various World Leaders, Governments, and organisations across the world to promote Peace, Education, and Trade Harmony through various global initiatives and Humanitarian activities.

The event was supported by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry & World Peace Development and Research Foundation and Universal Peace Federation. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

