Jehangir Hospital launches state of the art IVF centre with best facilities

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jehangir Hospital Pune launched state-of-the art IVF centre under Jehangir Hospital Assisted reproductive technology or JH-ART . The most modern & state of the art IVF centre [ JH ART ] is equipped fully to offer range of service which include IUI IVF ICSI, Laser Hatching, Egg Donation programme, Onco-fertility for sperm preservation, Social Egg Freezing, Vitrification of Gametes and Embryos, Surrogacy, and donor egg programmes, Ovarian Rejuvenation, PGT-A, pre-implantation genetic testing for aneuploidies and ni (non invasive) PGTA along with Androplus which is a specialized male infertility clinic and Implantation Clinic.

The set up hosts state of the art equipment's along with 3 beds recovery room, Andrology Lab, Embryology Lab with some extremely sophisticated equipment. A well-equipped lab has several types of powerful microscopes, state-of-the-art embryo incubators, and IVF micro tools. In order to grow and develop properly, an embryo requires a complex set of environmental controls at every stage. The air quality in an embryology lab has an enormous effect on the health and viability of embryos. The units in an IVF lab should generate enough air pressure that the air in the room is entirely replaced a minimum of 20 times an hour, hence High-quality air filtration system has been installed in the lab along with the careful light and temperature control.

Embryos are exquisitely sensitive to changes in ambient light and temperature as they develop. Both of these factors are profoundly important. These specialized embryology labs have a vital role to play in IVF, and access to a great IVF lab can greatly raise the chances of success in the fertility treatments along with the team of specialist doctors and the support staff. Jehangir Hospital IVF centre understands the need of an hour and the fact that the standard of an IVF lab plays a crucial role in the treatment cycle and that the quality of an IVF lab is perhaps the most important factor.

Androplus a dedicated male infertility service of JHART highly respects the emotion of 'I WANT TO BE A FATHER', Androplus will focus on helping out men with low sperm counts & azoospermia by various medical treatments and microTESE to achieve their own genetic baby . A specialised IMPLANTATION CLINIC has been installed to evaluate and treat couples with previous IVF or IUI failures. These couples are agonised, they desire a thorough evaluation and specialised one to one care (individualised) for fertility success. Implantation clinic is an unique service installed and long awaited in Pune.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO Jehangir Hospital said, "IVF centre was the only missing link in our comprehensive Mother and Child Unit and with Jehangir - ART we now are a complete one stop solution for all the mother and child services. According to Mr Sawantwadkar, The ultimate advantage of IVF is achieving a successful pregnancy and a healthy baby. IVF can make this a reality for people who would be unable to have a baby otherwise: Around 14% of married couples are going through infertility issues and it continues to grow approximately 10% annually. Hence, it is extremely important to have more such centres." Many couples desire planned pregnancy in view of work and career pressures. Fertility preservation by egg, sperm or embryo freezing helps them to take control of 'having the programmed pregnancy suiting their time line' said Dr Sachin Kulkarni, who heads the centre and brings with him a vast experience. Lady suffering from abnormal conditions like endometriosis or early menopause in family can opt for preservation if planning pregnancy late. Fertility preservation at JHART will also be available for women and men who are suffering from cancers and planning chemotherapy. One can safely freeze eggs, sperms prior to chemotherapy and plan pregnancy after the therapy is over added Dr Kulkarni.

A team of experienced IVF & fertility consultants Dr. Sachin Kulkarni , Dr. Sharayu Mohite will be taking care of needy couples. JH ART will provide ethical & evidence based treatment to the couple. Everyone wishes to have baby with their own genetic potential. For female with very low ovarian reserve treatment with ovarian rejuvenation, PRP therapy is available at JHART. For men with azoospermia with microTESE own sperm can be used to have a baby at JH ART.

Shared decision making between doctors and couple after a thorough discussion is the key to success. JHART understands a typical Indian family has inputs from near and dear who also need counselling. FERTILITY COACHING services at JHART will offer family counselling sessions , this will help decrease overall stress and aid a faster pregnancy success .It will also provide the preconception counselling, lifestyle modifications & dietary advice related to fertility.

Being most advanced and accredited tertiary care centre Jehangir hospital will be the best place for fertility treatments for women with heart disorders, diabetes, obesity, hypertension and women planning pregnancy after 40 years. The back-up of trusted medial team will assure safety of all IVF procedures. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)