Kerala's Waterway Revolution: Linking History with Future

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the completion of the 280-km Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway, a pivotal step in the state's inland navigation system. This new corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity to the Vizhinjam International Seaport, stimulating cargo movement and invigorating local economic activities.

At a ceremony held at Chilakoor Beach Park in Varkala, Vijayan unveiled the project's first phase, part of the expansive West Coast Canal Renovation initiative. By linking natural and man-made waterways, this development is slated to foster a robust multi-modal logistics network throughout Kerala.

With the state government earmarking Rs 325 crore for the project's initial phase, including the rehabilitation of local families, massive infrastructure efforts are underway. This includes bridge construction, jetties, and extensive beautification projects to enhance tourism prospects, truly unlocking Kerala's potential.