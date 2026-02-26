Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Directs Strict Biomedical Waste Management

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the state to appoint a nodal officer for overseeing hospital waste management. The court also mandated a list of authorized waste treatment plants and emphasized penalties for non-compliance, following a PIL highlighting improper biomedical waste disposal across several cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:14 IST
Jharkhand High Court Directs Strict Biomedical Waste Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a directive to the state government to assign a secretary-level nodal officer to supervise health institutions for effective biomedical waste disposal.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar delivered this verdict in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning improper biomedical waste disposal practices.

The court stressed the fundamental right of citizens to pollution-free resources, cautioning that violations will result in severe consequences. Hospitals with over 30 beds are now required to establish Biomedical Waste Management Committees for oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
2
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States
3
Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

 India
4
From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026