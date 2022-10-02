Left Menu

Powered by 5G, Airtel unveils immersive virtual reality ad at IMC 2022

Bharti Airtel on Sunday unveiled an immersive virtual reality (VR) advertisement powered by the fifth-generation (5G) mobile system at the 6th India Mobile Congress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 18:57 IST
Powered by 5G, Airtel unveils immersive virtual reality ad at IMC 2022
Airtel Digital CEO Adarsh Nair. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel on Sunday unveiled an immersive virtual reality (VR) advertisement powered by the fifth-generation (5G) mobile system at the 6th India Mobile Congress. The telco said the advertisement format on the Airtel Thanks app opens new avenues for brands to engage with consumers in an immersive environment that was previously not possible in the traditional advertising paradigm.

Mobile users in the country are increasingly spending more time on their screens, with an average of five hours daily, said a report by data.ai. With more than 750 million mobile users in the country and reduced attention spans of the users, the telco said brands were looking towards innovative mobile-first ad formats to connect with this next-generation audience and capture their attention. The company said the ultra-fast low-latency 5G network ensures the 3D visuals and videos are lifelike. Through this ad format, it said brands could offer their customers an immersive ad without any lag, making it highly engaging. The telco said it has roped in brands such as PepsiCo and SonyLIV to create a pilot and demo the capabilities.

Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital, said, "The biggest benefit of 5G is that it allows us to do more with low latency. We are leveraging this technology to create India's first ever immersive VR advertisement that offers brands a direct connect to consumers in a mobile-first environment. Brands can leverage this to create engaging, immersive, and personalized experiences for their customers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022