Left Menu

Odisha CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Jharkhand accident victims

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of the victims who died in a road accident in neighbouring Jharkhand. a senior police officer said in Jharkhand.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:04 IST
Odisha CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Jharkhand accident victims
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of the victims who died in a road accident in neighbouring Jharkhand. Four people were killed and 25 others injured when the bus carrying them turned turtle in Hazaribag district on Saturday. a senior police officer said in Jharkhand. The bus, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Odisha from Gaya via Hazaribag, he said.

The passengers hailing from Odisha’s Angul, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj districts were on the bus, officials said.

The chief minister asked the Mayurbhanj district collector to coordinate with the Jharkhand government to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022