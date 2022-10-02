Odisha CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Jharkhand accident victims
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of the victims who died in a road accident in neighbouring Jharkhand. a senior police officer said in Jharkhand.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of the victims who died in a road accident in neighbouring Jharkhand. Four people were killed and 25 others injured when the bus carrying them turned turtle in Hazaribag district on Saturday. a senior police officer said in Jharkhand. The bus, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Odisha from Gaya via Hazaribag, he said.
The passengers hailing from Odisha’s Angul, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj districts were on the bus, officials said.
The chief minister asked the Mayurbhanj district collector to coordinate with the Jharkhand government to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.
