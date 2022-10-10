Left Menu

China calls for de-escalation in Ukraine following attacks

Updated: 10-10-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:16 IST
China calls for de-escalation in Ukraine following attacks
China's Foreign Ministry on Monday called for de-escalation in Ukraine after explosions rocked several cities including Kyiv in apparent Russian revenge strikes following a blast on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

"We hope the situation will deescalate soon," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

