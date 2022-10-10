Essar Oil UK appoints Mark Palios as non-executive director

Essar Oil UK, the firm that owns the Stanlow oil refinery in the UK, on Monday announced the appointment of Mark Palios, chairman and co-owner of Tranmere RoversTranmere Rovers FC, as an independent non-executive board director.

''The appointment of the well-known North West-based businessman comes at a key juncture for Essar as it delivers on its investment plans of transitioning to become the UK’s first low carbon energy provider,'' the firm said in a statement.

Mark has co-owned football club Tranmere Rovers with his wife Nicola Palios since 2014 and brings over 40 years of commercial and senior leadership experience to Essar.

Mark started his career as a professional footballer, playing for notable North-West teams including Tranmere Rovers and Crewe Alexandra.

''The appointment by Essar marks another step in strengthening its corporate governance framework. Essar is committed to operating the highest level of governance standards across its business and committed last year to the Wates Principles - the corporate governance framework for large privately-owned businesses in the UK,'' it said. Palios' addition to the board follows Essar's appointment of Tim Bullock as an independent non-executive director in June 2021.

Essar's executive board members include CEO Deepak Maheshwari and director S Thangapandian. Non-executive board members are Kuthoore Natarajan Venkatasubramanian, Tim Bullock, Andrew Wright, and Mark Palios.

The board is chaired by Prashant Ruia as non-executive chair.

Ruia said Palios brings over 40 years of commercial experience combined with an invaluable connection to local community.

''As the chairman of Tranmere Rovers, we have got to know Mark and worked with him in supporting the activities of this leading community club. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, and this appointment forms a central part of that,'' he said.

