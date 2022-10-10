Vector Consulting Group expands its footprint and launches operations in Indonesia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/GPRC): Vector Consulting Group, India's largest homegrown management consulting firm, announced its foray into the Indonesian market. The move will see Vector Consulting Group extend its India leadership into the international market with the launch of Indonesia operations as the homegrown consulting firm explores strategic growth opportunities in Southeast Asia.

The consulting firm's foray into Indonesia marks its first step toward growing its footprint and network outside India. As part of its expansion plan, the consulting firm has established its physical presence in Indonesia and will hire local talent to run its consulting practice in the country.

Capitalising on its 'implementation-first' approach, Vector Consulting Group will offer its marquee consulting services to clients across sectors such as consumer goods, auto and auto components, textile and garments, equipment manufacturing, life sciences, and engineering and construction. For the consulting firm enabling organizational transformation through innovation will be the guiding principle as it works with a diverse set of clients in Indonesia.

Speaking on the launch, Puneet Kulraj, Director at Vector Consulting Group said, "Indonesia is a key strategic market for us. It has big, established corporates that need our innovative solutions to chart their future growth path." He further added, "With our first international foray, we are looking to further build on 17 years of our success in a highly competitive consulting space in India. We are excited to set new benchmarks in consulting space in Indonesia with our experienced leadership and a strong team of consultants with deep sectoral expertise." Vector Consulting Group aims to redefine consulting practices in its new market by bringing its time-tested and differentiated model of risk-sharing consulting--a first in the consultancy space. It will focus on supporting clients' growth in Indonesia by providing them customised solutions to address challenges related to generating sales leads, improving after-sales, fast-tracking consumer acquisition, etc.

As Vector Consulting Group launches operations in Indonesia, the consulting firm will be leveraging its existing talent pool from the Indian market and also on board native talent from the market. It is looking forward to replicating its India success story in Indonesia. Back home, Vector Consulting Group has created immense business value for its clients by offering and implementing customised solutions for big corporates and brands such as Tata Motors, Royal Enfield, Volvo Eicher, Godrej Security Solutions, Pidilite, VIP Industries, Liberty Shoes, Bajaj Electricals, Lenskart, Lupin, Raymond, Blackberrys, and Dollar Industries among others.

Founded in 2006, Vector Consulting Group is one of India's largest and fastest-growing management consulting companies. The homegrown consulting firm has gone on to disrupt the consultancy space with its implementation-focused approach and its unique risk-sharing model of consulting--a first in the Indian consultancy space. For Editorial queries, contact - Lubdha@prhub.com

