The Ramayana Ballet keeps Mumbai audience awestruck

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Ramayana Ballet and Indonesian Batik Fashion show held at Y B Chavan auditorium in Mumbai on October 10th, 2022 saw the presence of many art lovers in the city. Their excitement to stand witness to the epic dance performance by the Indonesian artists was evident and filled the hall.

The first-of-its-kind event was conceptualized and powered by Steam House India and hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, Mumbai, the show was co-sponsored by Julahaa Sarees and Yogesh Dyestuff Products Limited. The group of 42 artists were equally excited to perform in India to promote the cultural fusion of two nations.

The Mumbai audience enjoyed the show completely and applauded the artists for their performance. Vishal Budhia, Managing Director of Steam House India, said, " The cultural similarities of two nations are one of the strongest factors that tie us together, through this humble effort we want our good citizens of India to witness and take pride in how Ramayana is revered in our friendly nation Indonesia."

The programme which started with welcoming remarks and promoting environment protection by watering a plant as a stroke of good luck to the show was followed by the Ramayana Ballet and fashion show. Similar events have been planned in Surat on October 14th, in Ahmedabad on October 15th, in New Delhi on October 19th 2022 and in Ayodhya on October 22nd.

The Ramayana Ballet The Ramayana Ballet Prambanan is a show that beautifully depicts the Ramayana story by combining dance and drama. More than 200 professional dancers and gamelan musicians participate in the ballet which takes place on an open stage with Prambanan Temple on Java Island, Indonesia, as a backdrop, and so the name - Ramayana Prambanan.

The Mumbai audience was enthralled by the dance performance which combined classical Surakarta and Yogyakarta styles. The perfect coordination and teamwork of thousands of artists lead to the most beautiful depiction of the story of Lord Rama on stage. The audience was so engrossed in the performance of the artists that they 'travelled' along with Rama in his journey to rescue his wife Sita, also called Sinta, who was kidnapped by the King of Alenka Kingdom, Rahwana.

Changing with the times The Ramayana Ballet Prambanan was first produced and performed in 1961 in Prambanan. It initially had 6 episodes, though six years later, it was made into 4. For the benefit of the audience who like shorter versions, a full story format for the Ramayana Ballet was also made.

The Fashion shows The audience who come to see the dance-drama also had the chance to view the designs made by ace designer Ghea Panggabean. Her collection is inspired by the Javanese culture, Javanese textiles and the costumes worn by the dancers of the ballet. Ibu Ghea has used Indonesian Cinde or Patole motifs which are influenced by Indian Patola and are combined with Indonesian Batiks and velvet embroidery tops. Visitors to her collection were surprised by the similarities between the costumes and culture of India and Indonesia, and how ecstatically she has presented them.

Ibu Ghea has spent forty years in the field of fashion and that is quite evident in her creations. She has shared her incredible journey in fashion by writing a book published by International Fashion publisher, Rizzoli New York, titled 'Ghea Pangabbean, Asian Bohemian Chic' which was released in 2020. Steam House India Limited is not just a pioneer in its niche field of supplying steam to industrial clusters, but is also a great promoter of art forms. The organisation believes that nurturing each other's culture and art forms can play a major role in strengthening the bond between the countries and so, they organised The Ramayana Ballet.

Under the leadership of Vishal Budhia, Steam House is catering steam requirements to business houses in Gujarat but soon will be spreading its wings across the length and breadth of the world. This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)