Election Kit Distribution Scandal Rocks Kerala Ahead of Polls
A political clash erupted in Kerala's Manaloor constituency due to allegations of illegal kit distribution by the BJP. The altercation involved UDF and LDF activists, and led to police intervention. The Election Commission is investigating the unauthorized distribution of household kits amid accusations of electoral bribery.
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A row erupted in Kerala's Manaloor constituency following accusations that the BJP engaged in unlawful kit distribution ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections. Tensions flared as activists from UDF, LDF, and BJP clashed, leading to police and central force intervention.
The confrontation started when UDF candidate T N Prathapan alleged that BJP was preparing over 10,000 kits in a local godown, demanding arrests and seizure of the goods. In counterclaims, BJP leader and actor Devan, present at the site, suggested the accusations were part of a premeditated trap against him.
The Election Commission initiated an inquiry into the distribution of approximately 26 kits valued at Rs 900 each, echoing allegations of electoral bribery. As Kerala braces for elections, the unfolding drama highlights rising tensions and the importance of fair electoral practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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