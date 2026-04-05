Tragedy Strikes J&K Camp: Accidental Discharge Claims Soldier's Life
An Army jawan named Jagdeep, 24, tragically lost his life following an accidental discharge of his service weapon in an Army camp located in the Qalamabad area of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Handwara and then to 92 Base Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district when an Army jawan lost his life due to an accidental discharge of his service weapon. The soldier, identified as 24-year-old Jagdeep, was stationed at an Army camp in the Qalamabad area.
After the incident, Jagdeep was urgently transported to a hospital in Handwara. Due to the severity of his condition, he was subsequently referred to the 92 Base Hospital.
Despite medical efforts, Jagdeep succumbed to his injuries, marking another somber day for the armed forces and the nation. The incident underscores the inherent risks faced by soldiers even in non-combat scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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