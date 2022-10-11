Left Menu

Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 54 pc on Day 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:20 IST
Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 54 pc on Day 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies was subscribed 54 per cent on the second day of offer on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 1.15 crore shares against 2.12 crore shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.60 times and the non-institutional investors received 25 per cent subscription.

The IPO of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares is in a price range of Rs 75-80 a share.

On Friday, market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies said it has raised a little more than Rs 139 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to garner Rs 309 crore.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company operates on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and is among the leading market intelligence providers for private company data.

Tracxn was launched in 2015 by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal who have had their stints as venture capitalists at Sequoia and Accel Partners, respectively.

IIFL Securities is the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022