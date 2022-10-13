Left Menu

26 Syrians detained in North Macedonia near Greek border

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:17 IST
26 Syrians detained in North Macedonia near Greek border
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

Police in North Macedonia said on Thursday that 26 migrants, who had been crammed into two cars driven by suspected smugglers, have been detained near the southern border with Greece.

A police statement said the cars were near the town of Valandovo late on Wednesday when the drivers spotted a police roadblock ahead of them, stopped the vehicles and ran off with their passengers.

After a brief chase, officers detained the 26 Syrian nationals, as well as the two drivers — a Serb and a man from North Macedonia.

If tried and convicted of migrant-smuggling, the two suspects face up to five years' imprisonment.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece and were headed north through North Macedonia and Serbia to wealthier European countries.

They will be deported to Greece.

Police say the Balkan route for migrants, that leads through North Macedonia, has become more active again this year after the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022