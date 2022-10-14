Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is Now 'Fastest Growing Edtech Platform'

Times business awards conferred Infinity Learn with this award in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya received the prestigious Times Business Award 2022 and was adjudged the ‘The Fastest Growing EdTech Platform’. The award is one of the most celebrated awards and is given after a careful analysis of data on the growth of an organization, its use of technology and innovative thinking, and how it is helping in the development of the learner. Honourable Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern region of India, Sri Kishan Reddy did the honours of giving away the award. When you see some of life's most successful individuals across different industries under one roof, all you want to do is tell them what difference their work makes and get inspired. This was exactly the scenario at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Center (HICC) when Times Group organised the 8th edition of Times Business Awards 2022 in Hyderabad. Sharing the thoughts on winning this award, Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said, “The award comes at a time when Infinity Learn is trailblazing with ambition is to go mainstream. We reach learners directly through B2C model and through schools as part of our B2B2C model. The platform has over 3 million registered users, 500k plus packages sold till date. Hybrid classrooms (the first-of-its-kind in India) were launched in August 2021, catering to the growing demand for inter-personal mentoring for Learners that is accessible and affordable in Tier II / II cities. Through ‘The Knowledge Hub’ that is designed (backed with extensive market research) with Infinity Learn aims to bring an engaged learning environment and encourage higher levels of student performance across North and Eastern India. The award gives us more confidence that we will be accomplishing the goal with an elan.” Infinity Learn has taken the mantle to deliver Personalised Learning Solutions and align ourselves every day to work with honest efforts and passion and produce best in class learner solutions. Guided by our purpose- Code 2025 of “Powering Learners’ Progress”, our mission is to “Partner 3 million learning journeys” by 2025 and to improve the learning outputs and enable measurable progress of our learners and to ensure every student is successful in their preparation. About Infinity Learn Asia’s largest Education Group Sri Chaitanya, Infinity Learn is the fastest-growing EdTechcompany in India. Led by people with the purpose to ‘Power Learner’s Progress’ has achieved one million-plus registered users and 100K+ paid users on the platform in a span of 10 months since its commercial launch. We have over 10 million + questions attempted by learners on our platform so far and robust 500K+ questions in our question bank with over 300K+ solutions (including vernacular content being created in-house), making it one of the few companies in India today claiming the content leadership. Infinity Learn takes pride in making employees its priority and propagate “Think Like an Owner” in all aspects of the job and make them feel valued and respected. The aim to High-Trust, High-Performance Culture helps deliver sustained business results and make each employee become a part of the great place. And so all of them are committed to the vision of ‘Powering Learner’s Progress’ and making Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya a great place to work FOR ALL. Also well Awarded in its very first year of inception • Awarded for “Innovation in Pedagogical Practices” at the 24th World Education Summit 2022 • “Best use of customer insights & Feedback in EduTech services” at the CX Excellence Awards 2022 • Youngest and Fastest growing EdTech in India to get certified “Great Place to Work” (within the very first year of our inception) • First EdTech brand from Asia awarded as Infinity Learn, the only EdTech Brand in Asia to have Bagged Asia's Prestigious Brands (Rising) in EdTech and Marketing Meister Awards at the Celebrated Global Business Symposium 2022 • Infinity Learn conferred with the 'Best Testing & Assessment Solution of the Year' 2022 award by Entrepreneur India Magazine • Zee Hindustan conferred ‘The Most Promising Edtech Brand’ 2021 Award to Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya

