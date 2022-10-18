PC Jeweller offers raining discounts on precious jewellery during the Diwali festival season

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/PNN): India's one of the oldest and most trusted fine jewellery brands PC Jeweller has announced jaw-dropping Diwali festive offers on precious jewellery purchases. It is offering up to 25 per cent discount on making charges of gold jewellery, up to 25 per cent on the MRP of diamond jewellery, a 20 per cent flat discount on the making charges of silver jewellery, 10 per cent on the silver articles, 10 per cent discount on making charges of gold and silver coins, and zero deduction on old gold tendered by the customers. PC Jeweller's spokesperson elaborated on the festive deal, saying, "This year we are enjoying all festivals without any limits of pandemic and to enrich the purchasing experiences of the consumers, PC Jeweller is offering special Diwali festival offer on making charges and diamond jewellery." PC Jeweller offers the largest selection of jewellery designs, both antique and contemporary.

Gold rates are currently appealing, giving customers still another reason to celebrate. A spokesperson for PC Jewellers commented on the current gold price, saying, "Rates of precious metal are at appealing levels and we have witnessed buying momentum among the consumers." Since the rise in the gold rate has provided consumers with a new incentive to purchase gold jewellery, demand has increased significantly. On the other hand, there is a brisk market for diamond jewellery, particularly rings and earrings. PC Jeweller is offering the widest collection of curated designs for every occasion. They are not just selling jewellery, but an unparalleled jewellery buying experience at customers' fingertips! PC Jeweller addresses the growing demands of today's always-on-the-go consumers to discover, explore, buy and know more about their jewellery. PC jeweller offers more than 4,000 designs of rings, 3,500 designs of earrings, 1,500 designs of pendants, more than 200 designs of bangles and bracelets etc.

"Our policies provide easy returns, free shipping, BIS Hallmark, 100 per cent certified jewellery, lifetime exchange, best and transparent prices and unique designs all under one roof" he added. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)