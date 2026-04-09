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Jos Buttler's Stellar Turnaround: Gujarat's Hero on the Field

Jos Buttler ended his run drought with a match-winning performance for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals. Scoring a quick 52, he played a vital role and secured the team's first win of the season with a decisive run-out. Buttler's perseverance promises a promising season ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:00 IST
Jos Buttler's Stellar Turnaround: Gujarat's Hero on the Field
Jos Buttler

In a stunning revival of form, Jos Buttler demonstrated his resilience with a pivotal innings for Gujarat Titans, leading them to victory against Delhi Capitals.

Buttler, formerly England's white-ball captain, had a rough patch but made a statement by smashing 52 runs, contributing significantly to Gujarat's 210-4 total.

His on-field brilliance culminated in a last-ball run-out that sealed the team's first IPL win of the season, showcasing his multifaceted capabilities and setting the stage for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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