Jos Buttler's Stellar Turnaround: Gujarat's Hero on the Field
Jos Buttler ended his run drought with a match-winning performance for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals. Scoring a quick 52, he played a vital role and secured the team's first win of the season with a decisive run-out. Buttler's perseverance promises a promising season ahead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:00 IST
In a stunning revival of form, Jos Buttler demonstrated his resilience with a pivotal innings for Gujarat Titans, leading them to victory against Delhi Capitals.
Buttler, formerly England's white-ball captain, had a rough patch but made a statement by smashing 52 runs, contributing significantly to Gujarat's 210-4 total.
His on-field brilliance culminated in a last-ball run-out that sealed the team's first IPL win of the season, showcasing his multifaceted capabilities and setting the stage for upcoming matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)