Jos Buttler's Stellar Turnaround: Gujarat's Hero on the Field

In a stunning revival of form, Jos Buttler demonstrated his resilience with a pivotal innings for Gujarat Titans, leading them to victory against Delhi Capitals.

Buttler, formerly England's white-ball captain, had a rough patch but made a statement by smashing 52 runs, contributing significantly to Gujarat's 210-4 total.

His on-field brilliance culminated in a last-ball run-out that sealed the team's first IPL win of the season, showcasing his multifaceted capabilities and setting the stage for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)