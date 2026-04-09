India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33, Commitment to Paris Agreement Questioned

The Indian government has made the unexpected decision to withdraw its bid to host the COP33 climate summit, sparking criticism from the opposition Congress party. The move has led to questions about the Modi administration's commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement's carbon mitigation goals.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the ruling government of lacking sincerity in addressing climate change. He pointed out that the withdrawal of the bid calls into question India's dedication to the agreement in both letter and spirit, particularly in light of upcoming IPCC reports that may demand increased commitments.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the hosting plans during the COP28 conference in Dubai. However, the decision to retract the bid, communicated to the authorities earlier this week, has been left unexplained by government sources.