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India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33, Commitment to Paris Agreement Questioned

India has withdrawn its bid to host the COP33 climate summit, raising questions about the Modi government's commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement. Congress criticized the decision, suggesting it reflects the government's reluctance to pursue ambitious carbon mitigation goals. The decision was communicated without a stated reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:59 IST
India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33, Commitment to Paris Agreement Questioned
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The Indian government has made the unexpected decision to withdraw its bid to host the COP33 climate summit, sparking criticism from the opposition Congress party. The move has led to questions about the Modi administration's commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement's carbon mitigation goals.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the ruling government of lacking sincerity in addressing climate change. He pointed out that the withdrawal of the bid calls into question India's dedication to the agreement in both letter and spirit, particularly in light of upcoming IPCC reports that may demand increased commitments.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the hosting plans during the COP28 conference in Dubai. However, the decision to retract the bid, communicated to the authorities earlier this week, has been left unexplained by government sources.

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