Gavaskar Defends Miller Amid Epic IPL Finish

In a gripping IPL contest, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar came to the defense of Delhi Capitals' batter David Miller after criticism over his decision in a decisive moment against Gujarat Titans. Miller chose not to take a single when two runs were needed to reach the target of 211, which ultimately contributed to the loss.

Gavaskar stated that Miller's intent was beyond reproach given his exceptional form. The match fell on fine margins, particularly with Prasidh Krishna's adept delivery adding to the pressure. Gavaskar drew parallels to the 1986 tied Test against Australia, underscoring the importance of game awareness in pressure-filled situations.

The match further saw standout performances such as Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans, whose exceptional bowling performance helped secure their first win of the season. However, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen critiqued the overall performance of the Gujarat bowling attack.