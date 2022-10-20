IndiaMART Q2 net profit drops 17 pc to Rs 68 cr

B2B e-commerce firm IndiaMART InterMESH on Thursday reported a 17 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 68 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations, however, increased by 32 per cent to Rs 241 crore from Rs 182 crore in the September 2021 quarter. ''We are pleased to report growth in revenue, customers and deferred revenue along with healthy margins and cash flows in a stable demand environment,'' IndiaMART InterMESH CEO Dinesh Agarwal said. IndiaMART said it registered traffic of 26.1 crore and total business enquiries of 12.2 crore during the reported quarter. ''Paying subscription suppliers grew by 25 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to 1,88,092 with a net addition of 8,832 paying subscription suppliers during the quarter,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)