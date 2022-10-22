Left Menu

IMF concludes mission on Ukraine, urges authorities to avoid eroding tax revenues

He said both sides would continue work in coming weeks on Kyiv's request for Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB), a new option recently approved by the fund's board. Such an agreement would lay out the authorities’ policy intentions to support macroeconomic and financial stability and present an assessment of external financing needs for 2023, and could pave the way for a fully-fledged IMF program, Gray said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 03:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 03:58 IST
IMF concludes mission on Ukraine, urges authorities to avoid eroding tax revenues

An IMF team held productive discussions with Ukrainian authorities this week and will work in coming weeks on their request for enhanced program monitoring in the wake of Russia's invasion, IMF mission chief Gavin Gray said on Friday. Gray said International Monetary Fund staff met for four days in Vienna with Ukrainian authorities, and discussed their findings with Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi.

He said Ukrainian leaders deserved "considerable credit" for maintaining an "important degree of macroeconomic stability" after the invasion, which has caused a severe contraction in gross domestic product and a sharp rise in inflation, while sending the country's fiscal deficit to unprecedented levels. "The Russian invasion of Ukraine that started over seven months ago has caused tremendous human suffering and had a severe economic impact," Gray said, adding that the talks focused on recent macro-financial developments, the 2023 budget and associated external financing needs, financial sector issues and the mix of policies to support macroeconomic stability.

Gray said IMF officials were encouraging Ukraine to refrain from measures that erode tax revenues as they worked to align expenditures with available financing, but gave no details. He said both sides would continue work in coming weeks on Kyiv's request for Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB), a new option recently approved by the fund's board.

Such an agreement would lay out the authorities’ policy intentions to support macroeconomic and financial stability and present an assessment of external financing needs for 2023, and could pave the way for a fully-fledged IMF program, Gray said. The IMF this month approved $1.3 billion in fresh emergency funding for Ukraine through a new food shock window, on top of $1.4 billion in emergency aid approved in March.

Ukrainian authorities are seeking new IMF lending of around $20 billion as part of a larger program. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week appealed to international donors for $55 billion in additional financial support - $38 billion to cover next year's estimated budget deficit, and another $17 billion to start to rebuild critical infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022