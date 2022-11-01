Bus catches fire in Pune; passengers escape unhurt
Forty two passengers of a state transport bus had a narrow escape after it caught fire in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, officials said.
The incident took place at around 11.30 am at Shastri Chowk in Yerawada area when the bus was on way to Pune from Yavatmal, a fire official said.
The bus driver and conductor saw smoke billowing from the vehicle, following which all the passengers quickly alighted, he said.
After the passengers got down, the bus went up in flames, the official said.
''No one was injured in the incident. Efforts are on to put out the fire,'' he said.
The cause of the blaze was not yet known.
