Left Menu

BLS International Ltd Board to Consider Issue of Bonus Shares

BLS International (BSE

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:12 IST
BLS International Ltd Board to Consider Issue of Bonus Shares
BLS International Ltd Board to Consider Issue of Bonus Shares. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): BLS International (BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS), is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. The company has informed the exchanges that the company's board will meet on November 07, 2022, to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders of the company. The board will also consider the unaudited financial results of the company for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2022. As per shareholding data available on BSE & NSE, FPIs have increased stake in BLS International Ltd In Q2FY23 (up from Q1FY23).

BLS International Services Ltd. ("BLS International" or "BLS") is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion' company" by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies". The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 15,500 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications till date globally.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022