Toyota Kirloskar Motor wholesales up 6 pc in October

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 13,143 units in October.

The company had sold 12,440 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

''Demand continues to grow as we witness strong bookings for the self charging hybrid electric model - Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The brand-new SUV from Toyota has received a phenomenal response with booking orders exceeding our expectations,'' TKM Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

Deliveries of the model are also in full swing, he added.

''Our flagship models like the Innova Crysta petrol, Fortuner, Legender, Camry and Vellfire continue to garner good traction both in terms of enquiries as well as orders,'' Sood said.

