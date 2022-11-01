Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor wholesales up 6 pc in October

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:24 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor wholesales up 6 pc in October
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 13,143 units in October.

The company had sold 12,440 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

''Demand continues to grow as we witness strong bookings for the self charging hybrid electric model - Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The brand-new SUV from Toyota has received a phenomenal response with booking orders exceeding our expectations,'' TKM Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

Deliveries of the model are also in full swing, he added.

''Our flagship models like the Innova Crysta petrol, Fortuner, Legender, Camry and Vellfire continue to garner good traction both in terms of enquiries as well as orders,'' Sood said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022