Railways' earnings from freight up 17 pc in Apr-Oct

By Nishant Ketu On a mission mode, Indian Railways (IR)'s freight loading for the first seven months of this financial year 2022-23 crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period, a surge of 17 per cent.

The data given by the ministry of railways, freight loading of 855.63 million tonne (mt) has been achieved between April and October against last year's loading of 786.2 mt, an improvement of about 9 per cent over last year's. Railways has earned Rs 92,345 crore against Rs 78,921 crore last year, which is an improvement of 17 per cent. During the month of October this year, originating freight loading of 118.94 mt has been achieved against loading of 117.34 mt in October 2021, which is an improvement of 1.4 per cent over last year's. Freight revenue of Rs 13,353 crore has been achieved against Rs 12,313-crore freight earnings in October 2021, thereby an improvement of 8 per cent over last year.

Following the mantra, 'Hungry for Cargo', the Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both the conventional and non-conventional commodity streams. The customer-centric approach and work of business development units backed up by agile policymaking helped Railways towards this landmark achievement. (ANI)

