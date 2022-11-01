2 dead, one injured in helicopter crash in central Norway

Two people died and one person was seriously injured when a helicopter crashed Tuesday in central Norway, authorities said.

Norwegian police tweeted that "search and rescue has been launched" after an alert received Tuesday morning about a helicopter accident just outside the town of Verdal.

Police later confirmed that two of the three people involved in the accident were dead while the third person was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries to the city of Trondheim.

Norwegian media reported that the accident occurred on a field outside a densely built-up area in challenging weather conditions with thick fog after the helicopter had a made several unsuccessful attempts to land.

Forensic technicians from the police were working in cooperation with the Norwegian Air Accident Investigation Board to establish the cause of the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)