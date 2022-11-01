TVS Motor Company Sales Grows by 2 percent in October 2022

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 2% with sales increasing from 355,033 units in October 2021 to 360,288 units in October 2022. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 344,630 units in October 2022 as against sales of 341,513 in October 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 7% increasing from 258,777 units in October 2021 to 275,934 units in October 2022. Motorcycle registered sales of 164,568 units as against sales of 172,361 units in October 2021. Scooter registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 113,124 units in October 2021 to 135,190 units in October 2022. The market sentiments for all our products have been very positive. We are optimistic that the demand in domestic two-wheeler market will continue. Electric Vehicle TVS iQube Electric continues to garner great response from customers, showcasing a strong sales growth of 8,103 units in October 2022 as against sales of 395 units in October 2021. International Business The Company's total exports registered sales of 82,816 units in October 2022 as against sales of 95,191 units in October 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 68,696 units in October 2022 as against 82,736 units in October 2021. In some international markets, there has been a slowdown due to macro-economic factors. These are predominantly two-wheeler markets and hence we have moderated despatches in these countries. However, we have seen some retail improvement in these markets in October which will support improved despatches in the coming months.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 16% registering sales of 15,658 units in October 2022 as against 13,520 units in October 2021. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)