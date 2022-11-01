Royal Enfield sales rise 86 per cent in October

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday reported an 86 per cent increase in total sales at 82,235 units in October 2022.

The company had sold 44,133 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were at 76,528 units as compared to 40,611 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 88 per cent, it added.

Exports grew by 62 per cent at 5,707 units as against 3,522 units in October 2021.

''The momentum for demand that we witnessed at the start of the festive season has continued well into this month with October bringing in the highest ever sales in a month,'' Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

