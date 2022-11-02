Left Menu

JSW Group plans to invest Rs one lakh cr in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:37 IST
JSW Group plans to invest Rs one lakh cr in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The JSW Group plans to invest Rs one lakh crore in Karnataka over the next five years, its Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Wednesday.

In his address to the inaugural function of ``Invest Karnataka 2022'', the State's Global Investors' Meet (GIM) here, he also requested the state government to consider mineral auctions.

Jindal said the Group has so far invested over Rs one lakh crore in Karnataka. ''And over the next five years, we have plans to invest additional Rs one lakh crore in Karnataka''.

The investment would head into expansion of its steel plant, and renewable energy and port infrastructure development space.

The Group's Ballari steel plant in Karnataka has grown to be the biggest in India and would soon become the biggest steel plant in the world, Jindal noted.

Urging the state government to consider mineral auctions, he said the move would further encourage investment in the manufacturing sector and support Karnataka's growth trajectory.

In this context, he praised the Odisha government for being the ''most aggressive'' State in auctioning ''the mineral assets, the mines''.

''When I speak for the evolution that is taking place in steel making, time is of essence. As minerals like iron ore will always be not needed for production of steel, hence, it's imperative that these assets are monetised at the earliest,'' Jindal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022