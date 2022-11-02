Left Menu

Union Cabinet approves naming new airport at Arunachal Pradesh as 'Donyi Polo Airport'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:33 IST
Union Cabinet approves naming new airport at Arunachal Pradesh as 'Donyi Polo Airport'
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to name the new airport in Arunachal Pradesh as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar'.

The greenfield airport at Hollongi in Itanagar is being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) with the help of the Centre and the state government at a cost of Rs 646 crore.

An official release said the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the naming of the greenfield airport as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar'.

The resolution was passed by the Arunachal Pradesh government to name the airport as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar'. It ''reflects the people's reverence of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) to symbolise the traditions and rich cultural heritage of the state,'' it said.

The central government gave its 'in-principle' approval for development of the airport in January 2019.

Currently, there are 131 operational airports in the country, according to data available on the civil aviation ministry website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022