Union Cabinet approves naming new airport at Arunachal Pradesh as 'Donyi Polo Airport'

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to name the new airport in Arunachal Pradesh as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar'.

The greenfield airport at Hollongi in Itanagar is being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) with the help of the Centre and the state government at a cost of Rs 646 crore.

An official release said the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the naming of the greenfield airport as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar'.

The resolution was passed by the Arunachal Pradesh government to name the airport as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar'. It ''reflects the people's reverence of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) to symbolise the traditions and rich cultural heritage of the state,'' it said.

The central government gave its 'in-principle' approval for development of the airport in January 2019.

Currently, there are 131 operational airports in the country, according to data available on the civil aviation ministry website.

