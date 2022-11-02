Arjun Chopra's The Helping Hand NGO has reached a critical milestone of 5K volunteers in India and abroad

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): The Helping Hand, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works for the health and nutrition of impoverished children, education for the poor, and animal welfare, has reached a significant milestone by strengthening its network in India and internationally with over 5,000 volunteers and administrators in two years of its establishment. Arjun Chopra, 18, who started The Helping Hand NGO when he was 16 years old with a small team did his first project titled 'Project Rose' where he distributed sanitary kits to the underprivileged women and girls from Satyachit Sashaktikaran Foundation and Vatsalyam and spread awareness on the stigma revolving around menstrual hygiene.

The NGO has successfully completed about 55 huge projects with leading organisations such as Fiapo, Sanshil Foundation, and People for Animals for the welfare of underprivileged women and children, education for poor children, and animal welfare. The Helping Hand's works in India and abroad have been appreciated by Maneka Gandhi and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. Following the overwhelming success of his NGO, Chopra started a new venture 'Bifrost EdTech with about 30 subsidiary organization to curate a safe working space for students and interns and provide them with endless opportunities to enhance their talents and build their portfolios as per their streams.

"The Helping Hand NGO and Bifrost Ed Tech have jointly undertaken more than 150 projects in India and abroad," said Arjun Chopra founder of The Helping Hand and Bifrost Ed Tech. "During the second wave of Covid-19, we launched the Dhanvantri project by creating a task force to provide verified leads on oxygen beds, cylinders, tiffin services, and crematorium services to the people" "We raised money to provide Rs 30 lakh worth of Corona Kavach insurance policies to the frontline sanitation workers and distributed 300 reusable and eco-friendly sanitary pads to the girls in three villages near Ghasola region. We launched Bedaag brand sanitary pads that are eco-friendly, recyclable and last up to two years, "added Chopra.

According to Chopra, Bifrost Ed Tech is set to launch the mobile application to offer affordable and efficient curriculums and profile building to the students in Indi. Bifrost Ed Tech has organisations such as SaafSaans, Greenlight, streetbark, the voice of the voiceless Themis, and Blackboard amongst various others, and continues to do projects such tree plantation, feeding stray animals and educating the children from rural areas that create massive change in society. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

