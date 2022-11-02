Haryana Roadways bus collides into tree after brake failure

More than 30 people were injured as a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a tree after a brake failure in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Jhatikra Mod on Tuesday when the bus was going to Narwana. Thirty-four passengers, including the driver, got injured and were sent to the RTRM hospital, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that after the brake failure, the driver of the vehicle hit a tree in order to save the bus from an accident with other vehicles, it added.

