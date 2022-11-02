Left Menu

Mahindra Finance net profit falls 55 pc in July-September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:50 IST
Mahindra Finance net profit falls 55 pc in July-September
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday reported over 55 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 492 crore in the quarter ended September 2022.

In the year ago same quarter ended September 2021, it had posted a net profit of Rs 1,103 crore.

Total income increased 3 per cent to Rs 3,029 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,951 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a release.

The non-banking finance company focused on providing financial services in the rural and semi-urban markets said in Q2FY22 it had witnessed significant reversal of impairment provisions due to improvement in asset quality which had deteriorated during Q1 FY22 during the second wave of Covid-19.

This had resulted in a higher profit after tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022