Norway housing market cooling off quicker than expected, central bank chief says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:21 IST
Ida Wolden Bache Image Credit: Wikipedia
Norway's house prices have so far decline more than the central bank expected when it presented its latest forecasts on Sept. 22, Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache told Reuters on Thursday.

"We do see clear signs of a cooling off on the housing market, and we had expected that the housing prices would decline and now it looks like the drop in September and October has been a bit bigger than what we based our latest monetary policy report on," Bache said.

