Left Menu

Ajanta Pharma Q2 net dips 20 pc to Rs 156.6 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:52 IST
Ajanta Pharma Q2 net dips 20 pc to Rs 156.6 cr
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Ajanta Pharma on Thursday reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 156.6 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by higher expenses and lower sales in the US generics market.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 195.94 crore in the same period last fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 938.1 crore, as against Rs 884.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 775.45 crore, as against Rs 653.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter, India sales were at Rs 314 crore, as against Rs 248 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a growth of 27 per cent.

Export sales were at Rs 615 crore, as compared to Rs 611 crore in the same quarter a year-ago, a growth of 1 per cent. US generic sales were down 5 per cent at Rs 185 crore as compared to Rs 194 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

The board of directors have approved payment of interim dividend Rs 7 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022